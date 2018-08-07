‘The Bachelorette’ makes choice, and its Garrett Yrigoyen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Bachelorette” has chosen.

Becca Kufrin celebrated her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, capping Monday’s two-hour finale on ABC following the usual tears and drama.

It came down to Yrigoyen and Blake Hortsmann.

She told Hortsmann he made her “hopeful again” and knew he’d be a partner and teammate. But she thought there was “just a better fit for us out there.”

She told Yrigoyen he was the first guy who she wrote about in her journal and that he reminded her of her dad.

The couple discussed a controversy over Yrigoyen apologizing and deleting his Instagram account after liking posts that mocked transgender people and feminists.

Kufrin said she didn’t condone the situation, but she said Yrigoyen stands by his apology.