Post-‘SNL,’ Killam relishes challenge of one character

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Taran Killam bounced from one character to the next on “Saturday Night Live,” tossing out impersonations of everyone from Brad Pitt to Eminem to Matthew McConaughey each week.

Then the bottom dropped out.

In August 2016, Killam along with Jay Pharoah was let go from the late-night sketch comedy institution. Killam had one year left on his seven-year contract.

Now, he’s bouncing back with the ABC comedy “Single Parents,” debuting Sept. 26 on ABC.

Killam plays a 30-something dad who is so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man.

Not that he has any experience as a single dad.

In real life, Killam and actress-wife Cobie Smulders have two young daughters.