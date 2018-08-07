AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Open
Manafort lawyer: ‘So many lies’ Gates can’t keep up

The Latest: Ferguson councilman leads in prosecutor race

Ohio race too close to call _ but Trump claims victory

Trump says GDP growth ‘could be in the 5s’ next quarter

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

Missouri voters reject law banning compulsory union fees

Whitmer, Schuette win Michigan governor nominations

Missouri primary sets up McCaskill-Hawley Senate clash

Michigan Democrats vie for House seats, including Conyers’

Cantwell, Hutchison advance in Senate race

