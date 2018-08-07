Open
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
AP Top News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Ohio race too close to call _ but Trump claims victory

The Latest: Ferguson councilman leads in prosecutor race

Manafort lawyer: ‘So many lies’ Gates can’t keep up

Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack

Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters

Boy’s remains found at New Mexico desert compound

Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

Police: Gunman ambushes 2 officers sitting in vehicle

