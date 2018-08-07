AP Top News at 12:00 a.m. EDT
2018-08-07
Ohio race too close to call _ but Trump claims victory
The Latest: Ferguson councilman leads in prosecutor race
Manafort lawyer: ‘So many lies’ Gates can’t keep up
Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack
Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters
Boy’s remains found at New Mexico desert compound
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports
Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
Police: Gunman ambushes 2 officers sitting in vehicle