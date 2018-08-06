Trump breaks with aides, tweets endorsement of Kobach

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing controversial Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in that state’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

In a Monday morning tweet ahead of the Tuesday contest, Trump says Kobach has his “full & total Endorsement!”

Kobach advised the Trump campaign and has continued to advise the White House on immigration and homeland security issues.

After the election, Kobach publicly backed Trump’s unsupported claim that “millions” of people voted illegally and cost him the popular vote.

Two White House officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, said last month that Trump was inclined to endorse Kobach. The officials said aides had encouraged him to hold off, warning his hawkish immigration views may make him the weaker candidate in this fall’s general election.