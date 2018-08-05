Open
Sunday, August 5, 2018
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to have changed his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel’s investigation, tweeting that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.

Trump wrote in a Sunday tweet: “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere.” He said he did not know about it.

That is a far different explanation than Trump gave 13 months ago, when a statement dictated by the president but released under the name of Donald Trump Jr., read: “We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago.”

