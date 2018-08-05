The Latest: US denies any part in Venezuela attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s announcement of a drone attack aimed at President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the U.S. played no role in the apparent assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan officials say drones armed with explosives detonated while Maduro was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television.

Trump’s adviser, John Bolton, says he can state “unequivocally” that “there was no U.S. government involvement in this at all.”

As to what happened in Caracas, Bolton said “it could be a lot of things from a pretext set up by the Maduro regime itself to something else.”

Bolton spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”

Maduro on Saturday did not directly blame the U.S. government, pointing instead at Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. But he asserted that the “intellectual authors” and financiers behind the plan live in Florida. And he said the attack’s goal “is what U.S. imperialism is seeking” — “a Venezuela in conflict, in civil war.”

He asked Trump to arrest the terrorists.

Apparently in response, Bolton said ” ”If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of U.S. criminal law, we’ll take a serious look at it.”