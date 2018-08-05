The Latest: Pompeo says Iran sanctions will be enforced

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. and Iran as re-imposition of sanctions nears (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran will be rigorously enforced and remain in place until the Iranian government radically changes course.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane on his way home from Asia, Pompeo says Monday’s re-imposition of sanctions is an important pillar in U.S. policy toward Iran. He says the Trump administration is open to moving forward with Tehran but that would “require enormous change on the part of the Iranian regime.”

Pompeo calls the Iranian leadership “bad actors” and says President Donald Trump is intent on getting them to “behave like a normal country.”

___

4:30 p.m.

As the Trump administration readies to re-impose sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear accord, America’s European allies fear greater regional instability.

President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark agreement, signed by the U.S. and five other world powers, remains one of the most consequential foreign policy decisions of his presidency.

Trump administration officials say the sanctions are being restored starting Monday in an effort to change the Iranian regime’s behavior.

But many U.S. allies believe that language is code for regime change. That’s according to two European diplomats involved in negotiations with the Trump administration over how sanctions would be re-imposed.