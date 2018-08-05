Student protests surge in Bangladesh capital

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of angry young people have again taken to the streets of Bangladesh’s capital to demand safer streets, facing police firing tear gas and pro-government activists who attacked some with sticks and clubs.

Protests have surged across Bangladesh since two students were killed last week by speeding buses.

The pro-government activists also attacked at least five journalists on Sunday, including an Associated Press photographer who was beaten.

The protests are an embarrassment for the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of a general election due in December. Her party is blaming the main opposition for using the students to create chaos for political gains.