Somlia extremists claim suicide car bomb that kills 4

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels have claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb that that killed four people when it exploded Sunday near the gate of a military base in Afgoye town, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility for the attack, according to the group’s radio arm, Andalus.

Two of the dead were soldiers and fatalities could increase from the 10 injured in the blast which was close to the former national water agency’s offices, said Somali police officer Col. Ahmed Ali.

Residents report hearing a powerful explosion, followed by gunfire from the base. Addow Isse, a resident in the town, said he saw at least three bodies lying in a pool of blood.