Sunday, August 5, 2018
Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest

Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland police are accused of being heavy-handed and reportedly causing some injuries against people protesting a rally by extreme-right demonstrators.

The city’s new police chief on Sunday called for a review of officers’ use of force, which included stun grenades.

The Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said police on Saturday primarily focused on protecting the extreme-right demonstrators, who included members of organizations described as hate groups.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, who took the job less than a year ago and is Portland’s first African-American female police chief, said she takes all use-of-force cases seriously.

She directed the professional standards division to begin determining if force was used and if it was within policy and training guidelines.

