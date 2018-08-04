The Latest: Hundreds head to Ohio school for Trump rally

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest news on President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Hundreds of people are slowly making their way into an Ohio high school ahead of a rally headlined by President Donald Trump.

Trump is appearing at Olentangy Orange High School north of Columbus in support of GOP congressional candidate Troy Balderson before a special election Tuesday.

Truck driver and Trump supporter Rob LaPat is attending his first Trump rally. The 46-year-old LaPat says he likes the fact the economy is doing well and unemployment is down.

A few dozen protesters are lined along a walkway outside the school holding signs that say “Impeach 45” and “Real News Fake President.”

Trump critic Susan Lindquist says she’s trying to change one person’s mind at a time about the president, who she says is destroying the country.

9:38 a.m.

President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.

Trump was traveling Saturday to Ohio to hold a rally for state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running in Tuesday’s special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder. The seat opened up when Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi resigned in January to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable.

The rally comes hours after Trump denounced arguably Ohio’s favorite native son, basketball superstar LeBron James, who just opened a school for underprivileged children in Akron.