Warren at black college: Criminal justice system ‘racist’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says the U.S. criminal justice system is “racist … front to back.”

The Massachusetts senator and potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender made the remark at historically black Dillard University in New Orleans during a Q&A with Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond.

Warren has a mostly white political base in Massachusetts, but she’s tried since President Donald Trump’s election to reach more black voters nationally.

Richmond and other black leaders praise Warren’s efforts as a consumer advocate and on other economic issues that affect black voters.