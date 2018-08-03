Judge says reuniting families is government’s sole burden

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from the parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego says that for every parent who is not located there will be a “permanently orphaned child and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration.”

His remarks in a conference call Friday came a day after the administration and the American Civil Liberties Union submitted widely divergent plans on how to reunify more than 500 still-separated children, including 410 with parents outside the United States.

The government proposed Thursday that the ACLU, which represents separated parents, use its “considerable resources” to find parents in their home countries, predominantly Guatemala and Honduras.