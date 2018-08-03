10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CYBER ATTACKS THREATEN MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Intelligence officials warn that foreign adversaries continue to wage cyber warfare against the U.S. election systems.

2. WHY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS FEAR TRUMP SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

Some abortion rights advocates fear Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, if confirmed, would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case establishing a woman’s right to abortion.

3. WHO IS AIRING MANY GRIEVANCES AGAINST THE PRESS

President Donald Trump is renewing his campaign against the media, claiming at a Pennsylvania rally that the media is the “fake, fake disgusting news.”

4. POMPEO: N. KOREA FAR FROM LIVING UP TO ITS VOW TO DENUCLEARIZE

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is far from living up to its pledge to denuclearize and remains in violation of numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions.

5. BOOKKEEPER TESTIFIES AT MANAFORT TRIAL

Paul Manafort’s bookkeeper testifies that he kept her in the dark about his foreign bank accounts but he otherwise approved “every penny” of the personal bills she paid for him.

6. WHICH TECHNOLOGY COMPANY CRACKED THE TRILLION-DOLLAR MARK

Apple becomes the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

7. ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION SAYS ‘FAKE’ RESULTS GIVE MNANGAGWA WIN

The opposition said it will challenge in court the results of the tight election, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa won with just over 50 percent of the vote.

8. WHAT’S AT STAKE IN TENNESSEE PRIMARIES

Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn are on a collision course to claim their own slices of history in a critical U.S. Senate race.

9. YOUTH CARE WORKER SEXUALLY ABUSED IMMIGRANT BOYS

Federal authorities allege that a former youth care worker at a Phoenix-area facility for immigrant youths sexually abused eight teenage boys.

10. NFL PRESEASON BEGINS

First-round draft pick Lamar Jackson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to fellow first-rounder Hayden Hurst leads the Baltimore Ravens to a 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game.