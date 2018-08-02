With scant record, Supreme Court nominee elusive on abortion

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if confirmed. But it’s not clear if he would go as far as some abortion rights advocates fear and vote to overturn Roe v. Wade , the case establishing a woman’s right to abortion.

Decades of Kavanaugh’s writings, speeches and judicial opinions, reviewed by The Associated Press, reveal a sparse record on abortion.

He provided glimpses of his views last year. He dissented as a federal judge in the case of a teenage migrant seeking an abortion and, in a speech , praised Justice William Rehnquist’s dissent in the Roe case.

He dodged questions about Roe during 2006 confirmation hearings for the federal judgeship, and will likely do that again at the hearings for the high court.

