WATCH: Dustin Lynch’s Tour Bus Hits An Elk

This will definitely wake you up at night. Earlier this week Dustin Lynch’s tour bus struck a huge elk while rolling down the road in Idaho and unfortunately, the elk didn’t survive, but Dustin and everyone on the bus were fine. He posted video of himself and his crew right after it happened on Instagram and right away you can see the damage to the bus including a cracked windshield. You can also hear his driver talking about the elk being so big that “anybody would like to have him.” Meaning, that’s good eatin’.

Apparently the animal leaped from the side of the road and caught the driver by surprise, not leaving enough time to avoid it. Justin was able to continue on with his tour. Have you ever hit a deer or a large animal? Let us know at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

