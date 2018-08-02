Starbucks, Alibaba announce China delivery venture

BEIJING (AP) — Starbucks and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have announced a coffee delivery venture that adds to growing competition in China’s premium coffee market.

Starbucks Coffee Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said Thursday the venture will start deliveries next month in Beijing and Shanghai. It will expand to 30 cities by the end of the year.

The service mimics Luckin Coffee, a Chinese upstart that opened this year and is challenging Starbucks by delivering coffee ordered over a mobile phone app.