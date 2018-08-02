Rising liberal Democrat star on West Coast fundraising swing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a rising liberal star — will be in downtown Los Angeles for a small-dollar fundraiser.

The 28-year-old startled the Democratic Party establishment when she defeated 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York City Democratic primary.

An invitation posted on Facebook says tickets for Thursday’s event at a downtown theater are $27, with $10 entry for students.

California’s Democratic Party has been contending with friction between its establishment and liberal wings.

Ocasio-Cortez has said she intentionally built her campaign from the ranks of liberal and social causes, not from the traditional Democratic Party machine.

She is on a West Coast fundraising swing. She held an event in San Francisco on Wednesday.