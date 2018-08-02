Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Brian Kelley moving to Florida AND Michael Ray used to love Back to School time!
Kenny Chesney is a great entertainer AND Dustin Lynch’s bus hit an elk!
Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Brian Kelley moving to Florida AND Michael Ray used to love Back to School time!
Kenny Chesney is a great entertainer AND Dustin Lynch’s bus hit an elk!
Tagged with: bud and broadway Country Music nashville, New Country 92.3 FM news sweet becca from the country mecca