AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT
2018-08-02
Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort kept close track of bills
Trump proposes car-mileage rollback; states sue in protest
Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’
Judge in Manafort trial brings short fuse and sharp wit
Bredesen, Blackburn win primaries in race for US Senate
White House Mideast team staffing up for peace plan rollout
US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families
Archives: Kavanaugh documents not ready until end of October
Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark
The Latest: Lee wins Tennessee GOP primary for governor