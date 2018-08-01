Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing ‘hate content’

Open
The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of “The Alex Jones Show” podcast for violating its hate content policy.

The company said in a statement late Wednesday that it takes reports of hate content seriously and reviews any podcast or song reported by customers.

Jones is an Austin, Texas-based radio host and conspiracy theorist. He owns the media company “Infowars.” Among other claims he has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

