Open
Close
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » ‘America’s Got Talent’ is TV viewers’ summertime pick

‘America’s Got Talent’ is TV viewers’ summertime pick

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” is proving to be TV audiences’ summertime show of choice, with its dominant performance boosting NBC to its fourth consecutive weekly ratings win.

The talent contest has ranked as the most-watched program for the past five weeks, with last week’s show topping the No. 2 series, CBS’ “60 Minutes,” by 65 percent.

According to Nielsen Co. figures released Tuesday, reality and competition series made up six of the top 10 shows.

“The Bachelorette,” ”World of Dance” and “Big Brother” were among the most-watched shows for the week of July 23-29.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.