Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 11 in western province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bombing has killed at least 11 people on a bus, including women and children, in the country’s western Farah province.

Abdul Jabar Shahiq, chief of the province’s health department, says the bombing on Tuesday morning in the Bala Buluk district also wounded 31 people, all civilians.

Shahiq says the bus was on its way from Herat province toward the capital, Kabul, when it struck the roadside bomb.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Taliban have a strong presence in the province, especially in Bala Buluk where they often plant roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces.

Such attacks often end up inflicting significant casualties among civilians.