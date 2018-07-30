BIG 3: Duck Boat Lawsuit, Sabrina Teenage Witch & Honest Thief

1. The Duck Boat tragedy continues to unfold. A 100 million dollar lawsuit has now been filed..



2. Netflix announces the return of Sabrina the Teenage Witch…kinda.

All 10 episodes of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will premiere October 26. #CAOS @sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/sFvY9409uP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018



3. An honest thief in Arkansas stole $160 from a woman’s wallet only to return it with an apology note…

WATCH: An Arkansas woman who lost her wallet was surprised when a thief returned the money she had lost. https://t.co/zK3CVvxcts — KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) July 26, 2018