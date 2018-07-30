27 in Colorado treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Open
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Twenty-seven people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at a weekend event in northern Colorado building after a generator used at a taco stand outside the venue leaked exhaust into the building.

Greeley Police Lt. Aaron Carmichael tells the Greeley Tribune that people who suffered symptoms were unable to walk, some had seizures and some lost consciousness. Common carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms include headaches, dizziness, weakness and confusion.

The Greeley Fire Department determined the people had carbon monoxide poising and 22 people were taken to a hospital Saturday night. Five others drove or were driven to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against using generators within 20 feet (6 meters) of any building windows, doors or vents.

