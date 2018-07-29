Tears, grief at memorial service for Greek wildfire victims

MATI, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service in the Greek seaside resort of Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the area.

Bishop Kyrillos presided over Sunday’s service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, six days after the fire swept through and killed at least 86 people.

Kyrillos said the community is mourning the loss of family, neighbors and friends.

In a message read out during the service, the Church’s Holy Synod said the burden of responsibility weighs upon everyone to avoid actions that hinder the protection of the environment.

Dozens of volunteer divers kept searching the sea off Mati on Sunday looking for the bodies of other possible fire victims. Hundreds fled into the sea on July 23 to escape the flames.