In age of Trump, shot at state AG woos Ellison from Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. Keith Ellison’s decision to back away from Congress and run for Minnesota attorney general is the latest reminder of the newfound national spotlight on states’ top attorneys nationwide.

Ellison was first elected to a deeply liberal Minnesota seat in 2006, becoming the first Muslim in Congress. He’s built a national profile as an energetic campaigner firmly behind liberal causes like expanding Medicare for all.

But Democrats are increasingly looking to attorneys general to counter President Donald Trump’s administration. Ellison jumped at the chance for an open seat in Minnesota, filing hours ahead of a June deadline.

He says his switch isn’t about challenging Trump but the president’s policies. He says protecting President Barack Obama’s health care law and restoring so-called net neutrality provisions are top priorities.