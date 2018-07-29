Hendricks helps Cubs down Cardinals 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Hendricks struck out eight over seven sharp innings, Ben Zobrist had four hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Sunday night to salvage the finale of their weekend series.

Hendricks (7-9) retired his last 17 batters, settling into a nice little groove after Marcell Ozuna’s two-run homer in the first inning. The right-hander allowed four hits and walked none in just his second win in his last eight starts.

Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo homered as NL leading-Chicago moved 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Brewers lost 8-5 at San Francisco.

St. Louis had won three of four. John Gant (3-4) was charged with three runs, two earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Zobrist, who also had four hits in a 7-2 win over St. Louis on July 21, drove Gant’s seventh pitch of the game over the wall in right-center for his seventh homer. Rizzo tied it at 2 with his 15th homer in the third.

Chicago (61-44) then went ahead to stay with three runs in the fifth, taking advantage of a key error by second baseman Yairo Munoz.

Zobrist’s two-out double put runners on second and third before Munoz bobbled Jason Heyward’s grounder, allowing Rizzo to score. Javier Baez followed with a two-run double.

Pedro Strop pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in eight chances.

Ozuna’s first-inning homer was his second in as many games. He hit a grand slam in Saturday’s 6-2 win.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 16 minutes due to rain.

HAMELS SET TO GO

Cole Hamels (5-9, 4.72 ERA) will make his Cubs debut on Wednesday. He is slated to start the second game of a two-game set in Pittsburgh against right-hander Nick Kingham (5-5, 4.80 ERA).

Hamels was acquired in a trade with Texas on Friday. Hamels, a four-time All-Star, is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA in 383 appearances over 13 seasons with Philadelphia and Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Anthony Bass will throw a bullpen session in Pittsburgh over the next few days. Bass was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 21 with a strain on the right side of his back

Cardinals: INF/OF Jose Martinez was scratched due to soreness in his right ankle. “It just felt like his mobility was a little bit limited,” interim manager Mike Shildt. “So we’ll take it day by day.”

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (12-3, 3.06 ERA) will face RHP Jameson Taillon (7-7, 3.73 ERA) on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The Cubs are 17-4 in Lester’s 21 starts this season.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (6-6, 3.39 ERA) will take on LHP Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.57 ERA) in the first of a four-game series at home against Colorado on Monday. Martinez will be making his first appearance since being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain on July 20.