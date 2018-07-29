Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologizes for offensive tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb has apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

The 25-year-old Newcomb spoke Sunday after nearly pitching a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Major League Baseball said it is aware of the situation and will have Newcomb take part in diversity training.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized after offensive tweets from his past came to light on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game. MLB said the 24-year-old Hader will be required to go through sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Newcomb’s tweets were sent in 2011 and 2012, when he was 18. He called the social media posts “some stupid stuff” and said, “I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Atlanta’s clubhouse had already closed to the media after he answered questions about his career-best moment, a 4-1 victory in which he came within one strike of pitching a no-hitter. Newcomb said he saw mentions of the tweets on his phone and that it was his idea for a Braves official to bring reporters back into the locker room so he could address the subject.

