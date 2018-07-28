Zimbabwe holding final campaign rallies before election

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main challenger Nelson Chamisa are set to hold final campaign rallies ahead of Monday’s election in a country seeking to move past decades of economic and political paralysis.

Supporters of Mnangagwa and Chamisa, the leader of the opposition MDC party, are gathering at separate venues in Harare, the capital.

Chamisa has alleged that Zimbabwe’s electoral commission is biased in favor of Mnangagwa, which the president and the commission deny.

The vote will be a first for the southern African nation: Longtime leader Robert Mugabe won’t be on the ballot after resigning in November following a military takeover and pressure from the ruling ZANU-PF party that once backed him.