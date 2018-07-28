Open
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Martinez hits majors-leading 32nd HR; Red Sox top Twins 10-4

Brady: ‘Ridiculous’ to link Edelman suspension, body coach

Rehabbing QB Wentz looking ‘really good’ at Eagles camp

Waiting game: Sam Darnold still a no-show at Jets camp

Kathleen Baker sets world record in 100 back at US nationals

Olympic champ Biles triumphs in return to competition

Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson tied for Canadian Open lead

Bruce Lietzke, fun-loving PGA Tour winner, dies at 67

Moore wins third MVP award as Parker beats Delle Donne

