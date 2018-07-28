Open
Sunday, July 29, 2018
AP Top Health News at 5:05 a.m. EDT

AP Top Health News at 5:05 a.m. EDT

Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer’s disease

Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

Judge: Opioid distribution data not for public consumption

Trump’s top Medicare official slams ‘Medicare for All’

Complaint filed over ketamine research without prior consent

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos health care communication woes

Kentucky drug overdose deaths jump 11.5 percent in 2017

