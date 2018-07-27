Open
Close
Friday, July 27, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Josh Halleman » JT's Blog » Workers Left Terrified After Being Approached By The Friendliest Pit Bull

Workers Left Terrified After Being Approached By The Friendliest Pit Bull

As a guy who lives with two of the friendliest pit bulls on Earth, Zeus and Thor, I can’t imagine either of them being a threat. They live for two things: treats and belly rubs. But these poor guys. Construction certainly has it’s risks, but these workers in Brazil didn’t anticipate a dog rolling up in their work site. A recent video surfaced on the internet that captured the entire encounter, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The best part of the video is when the dog enters the frame just looking for a little love with his tail wagging back and forth thinking the workers were there to play. At a certain point in the video one of the workers finally realizes he’s completely harmless.

@iamholleman

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.