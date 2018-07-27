Workers Left Terrified After Being Approached By The Friendliest Pit Bull

As a guy who lives with two of the friendliest pit bulls on Earth, Zeus and Thor, I can’t imagine either of them being a threat. They live for two things: treats and belly rubs. But these poor guys. Construction certainly has it’s risks, but these workers in Brazil didn’t anticipate a dog rolling up in their work site. A recent video surfaced on the internet that captured the entire encounter, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The best part of the video is when the dog enters the frame just looking for a little love with his tail wagging back and forth thinking the workers were there to play. At a certain point in the video one of the workers finally realizes he’s completely harmless.

