Trump to tout surging economy in South Lawn speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to celebrate a surging economy in a speech to be delivered on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump will respond to new data released Friday that show the U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent. That’s the fastest pace since 2014.

He’s also tweeting about the “GREAT GDP numbers just released.”

The growth was driven by consumers who began spending their Trump-signed tax cuts and exporters who rushed to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs.

Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the economic record of the Obama administration, pledged during the 2016 campaign to double growth to 4 percent or better.

He has been trying to highlight economic gains ahead of the midterm elections.