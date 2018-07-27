Dressel wins for 1st time in 3 events at US swim nationals

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Caeleb Dressel won for the first time in three events at the U.S. national championships, taking the 100-meter butterfly to earn a berth on the U.S. team for the Pan Pacific championships.

Dressel, winner of seven golds at last year’s world championships, powered to the wall in 50.50 seconds Friday night, fastest in the world this year.

Jack Conger was second in 51.11, followed by 19-year-old Michael Andrew in 51.68.

Dressel finished second in the 50 butterfly on Thursday, but that isn’t a qualifying event for next month’s Pan Pacs in Tokyo. Earlier, he finished sixth in the 100 free, barely getting into the final. He scratched the 200 free on the first night of the meet.

Later Friday, he was to swim in the 50 breaststroke.

He still has three events remaining.