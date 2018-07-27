Disneyland to pay its California workers $15 an hour

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has agreed to raise the minimum wage for employees at its California theme park to $15 an hour.

Disneyland Resort announced the 40 percent increase on Thursday and says it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

As part of a deal with labor unions, the resort says it will immediately increase the current minimum of $11 an hour to $13.25. It’ll be at $15.45 in 2020.

The deal affects more than 9,700 employees, including those working in attractions, store operations and costuming, among others.

Disneyland President Josh D’Amaro says in a statement that the resort is paying workers $15 an hour three years ahead of a new California law requiring workers be paid that amount. He says that shows the resort’s “commitment and care” for its employees.