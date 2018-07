1. There is an energy drink thief in Caseville. The man is suspected of stealing at least 120 Red Bulls by shoving 4 packs down his pants. FULL STORY



2. Pick up your trash in Kiener Plaza! There are rats everywhere! FULL STORY

KMOV.com

3. Yet another food recall! This time, Hungry-Man products…

Hungry Man dinner product joins food recall list over salmonella concerns https://t.co/PhmlwyJwqn — fox8news (@fox8news) July 27, 2018