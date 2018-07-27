AP Top International News at 12:52 a.m. EDT
2018-07-27
Cambodian elections a choice between strongman or boycott
Pakistan’s Khan begins trying to form a coalition government
World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century
Return of possible remains by North Korea boosts diplomacy
Emails: Lawyer who met Trump Jr. tied to Russian officials
Immigrant families remain apart with no end in sight
AP Interview: Zimbabwe opposition chief warns of flawed vote
Pelosi visits Puerto Rico, pledges to speed up recovery
Russia and West spar over reconstruction of Syria
Syrians celebrate retaking town near Israel-occupied Golan