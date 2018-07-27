Open
AP Top Business News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top Business News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

On trade policy, Trump is turning GOP orthodoxy on its head

Facebook cleanup: Hurt the stock, help the world?

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered

Tech stocks lead market lower again as Twitter takes a dive

Exxon profit surges, just not enough

US economy grew at a brisk 4.1 percent rate last quarter

Trump claims US is ‘economic envy of the entire world’

Overseer of Fannie, Freddie in probe for alleged harassment

France, Spain and Portugal eye gas as they diversify energy

