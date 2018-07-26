Open
Saudi Aramco halts oil shipments in key strait after attack

Saudi Aramco halts oil shipments in key strait after attack

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company says it’s temporarily halting shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane after Yemen’s Shiite rebels attacked two tankers the previous day.

The Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, attacked the 2-million-barrel capacity Saudi tankers on Wednesday, causing minimal damage to one.

Aramco said on Thursday there were no injuries or spills, but to avoid the risk of a spill or harm to crews, the company has “halted all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait with immediate effect.”

It says it’s assessing the situation and “will take further action as prudence demands.”

The Bab al-Mandeb strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea is only about 30 kilometers, or 20 miles, wide between Yemen and Djibouti.

