Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Robin Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel.

The cable channel said Thursday that it’s signed a production deal with the ABC News journalist for a series of movies and documentaries.

The first project will focus on gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Next up is an account of the real-life story of Alexis Manigo, abducted at birth from a Florida hospital.

Each will include a movie and companion documentary to be executive produced by Roberts. They’re set to air next year under the banner, “Robin Roberts Presents.”