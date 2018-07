We are down to the FINAL 3 contestants in the Bud and Broadway Hottest Cop Contest. Congrats to Officer Horner (Highland, IL PD), Officer Sensel (Centralia, IL PD) and Corporal Bohn (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) – the winner is announced Friday!

Officer Rob Horner called in to show his appreciation!



Corporal Bohn’s wife, Stacy, called in because Corporal Bohn is busy with SWAT training.