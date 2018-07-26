Open
Close
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Einstein’s theory of relativity passes yet another test

Einstein’s theory of relativity passes yet another test

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity has passed another test.

With giant telescopes pointed at the center of our galaxy, a team of European researchers observed a fast-moving star that got close to a monstrous black hole. They saw that the black hole distorted the light waves from the star in a way that agrees with Einstein’s theory.

The result was reported Thursday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Effects of general relativity have been seen before. But this is the first time they’ve been detected by observing the motion of a star near a supermassive black hole.

Einstein proposed the theory more than a century ago. Scientists know it still doesn’t explain everything about the universe. So they keep testing it time and again.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.