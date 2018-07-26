Open
Thursday, July 26, 2018
AP Top International News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

White House says North Korea returns remains of US war dead

The Latest: UN Command says 55 cases of remains returned

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

Emails: Lawyer who met Trump Jr. tied to Russian officials

Arson linked to deaths in Greek town built like ‘fire trap’

Khan claims win in Pakistan with vows on poverty, US ties

Senators warn Europe against flouting US Iran sanctions

Report: China, Russia and Iran ramp up economic spying on US

Duterte OKs bill creating Muslim autonomous region in south

Vanuatu again orders evacuation of island as volcano erupts

