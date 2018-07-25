Most GOP governors back Trump’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all the nation’s Republican governors have signed a letter backing Senate confirmation for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

In a letter to Senate leaders, GOP governors from 32 states ask that senators move “expeditiously to confirm” Kavanaugh to the court.

They write: “Judge Kavanaugh’s impeccable credentials demonstrate he is worthy of this nomination.”

The letter is part of a coordinated campaign by the White House to build public support for Kavanaugh, in hopes of securing his confirmation in time for the beginning of the Supreme Court’s fall term.

Three Republican governors from Democratic-leaning states didn’t sign the letter. They are: Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Vermont’s Phil Scott.

After originally indicating differently, Illinois’ Bruce Rauner signed the letter Wednesday.