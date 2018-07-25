Man bites dog: North Koreans eat dog meat to beat the heat

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — With the summer heat beating down on North Korea, its biggest brewery is pumping out twice as much beer as usual, residents are queuing up for syrupy treats and restaurants are serving up bowl after bowl of spicy dog meat soup.

Euphemistically known as “dangogi,” or sweet meat, dog has long been believed to be a stamina food in North and South Korea and is traditionally eaten during the hottest time of the year, giving a sad twist to old saying “dog days of summer.”

The dates are fixed according to the lunar calendar and dog meat consumption centers around the three hottest days — July 17 and 27, and Aug. 16.

Demand appears to be especially high this year as temperature hover near 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).