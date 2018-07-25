HBO chief: Quality won’t suffer under new owner AT&T

Open
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — HBO’s programming chief is pushing back against the possibility that the cable channel will suffer under new owner AT&T.

Casey Bloys, speaking Wednesday to a meeting of TV critics, said that quality won’t lose out in an effort to boost volume at HBO.

As support, Bloys cited comments made during an earnings call Tuesday by John Stankey, who manages the new AT&T division that includes HBO and other Time Warner media assets.

AT&T acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal concluded earlier this month.

Stankey said that the aim was to invest more in premium content at HBO, home to “Game of Thrones,” ”Sharp Objects” and “Westworld.”

Bloys called those comments “music to our ears.”

