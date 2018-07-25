Open
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Mega Millions Winner, Alarm Ruins No Hitter & Yelp Inspections

BIG 3: Mega Millions Winner, Alarm Ruins No Hitter & Yelp Inspections

1. We’ve got a winner in the 5th largest Mega-Millions jackpot!! The lucky winner lives in San Jose, CA!

2. In his first game as a starter for Cards, Austin Gomber had a no-hitter going against the Reds going into the seventh inning Tuesday. Then the fire alarm went off. Votto hit a single right after they fixed it…UGH!

3. Yelp is going to start showing restaurant health inspection records..this could be scary!

