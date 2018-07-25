AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT
2018-07-25
Homes burn as crews battle separate blazes in California
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot; suspect is in custody
Extreme heat sizzles across the US Southwest
Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
Motorcycle maker to boost output in Poland after EU tariffs
‘His slave’: Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her
Man accused of stealing McDormand’s Oscar ordered to trial
Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer’s disease
Video: Police assumed many shooters in Las Vegas massacre
Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing